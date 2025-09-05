Brief History on Brooklyn Nets’ Latest Addition From OKC Thunder
On Friday, it was announced that the Brooklyn Nets are adding Acie Law to the front office.
According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Law will take on the position of Director of Player Personnel.
Law, a former NBA player, started his NBA career in 2007. Coming out of Texas A&M, Law was selected with the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
As a point guard with the Atlanta Hawks, Law appeared in 56 games as a rookie. He averaged 15 minutes off the bench, putting up 4.2 points per game, while shooting 40 percent from the field. He spent two seasons with the Hawks before moving on to the Golden State Warriors.
During the 2009-2010 NBA season, Law played for three different teams, including the Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and the Chicago Bulls. During the 2010-2011 season, he split time with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Warriors for a second stint.
After his run in the NBA, Law went to Europe to play in the ABA League. He signed with a Serbian squad in 2011. In the following year, he joined a team in Greece.
Although Law didn’t have any major NBA accolades, he found success overseas, winning the Greek League Championship and being named to the All-Greek League Second Team. In 2012 and 2013, Law helped his team win the EuroLeague Championship in back-to-back years.
Following the overseas stint, Law went to Ranger College to become an assistant coach. Eventually, he was brought on to the Sacramento Kings to be a scout for two seasons, according to Scotto. By 2022, Law earned the title of Director of Amateur Scouting for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He held that position up until now.
Rebuilding the Brooklyn Nets
Following the Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving era, the Nets have been following the path of a rebuild.
Last season, Brooklyn finished the year with a 26-56 record. They were placed outside of the Play-In Tournament as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Nets ended up with the eighth-overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. Their first selection of the past draft was a BYU guard, Egor Demin. They followed that pick with the French prospect, Nolan Traore. After that, Brooklyn picked up Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf.
Brooklyn has a lot of work to do, and it’s clear they are going to navigate through the 2025-2026 NBA season as a young and rebuilding organization still. By bringing in Law, they are betting on the player-turned-scout’s ability to identify the right pieces to help the Nets turn their rebuild back around.