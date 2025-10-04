Bronny James Wasn't the Only Laker With an NBA Sophomore Slump Scare
Heading into his second NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James continues to be under a microscope as he plays alongside his future Hall of Fame father in one of the biggest markets in the league.
Unfortunately, James’ preseason debut ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season wasn’t up to par.
As the Lakers are looking for a notable jump in progression from the sophomore guard, they ended up seeing James struggle a ton on the offensive end on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. After the game, James explained his shortcomings with his shot.
“I felt like they were, you know, pretty good shots that wasn't rushed, wasn't, you know, forcing anything,” James told reporters after the game.
“Didn't have my legs under me as much as I wanted to. So a lot of them were short, but, you know, most of them were online. And I felt like I could have made those, I think, you know, took some good shots.”
It's Too Early for NBA Sophomore Slump Talk
James checked in for 24 minutes on Friday night. He took more shots than anybody on the Lakers with 12 attempts from the field. He ended up scoring on just one of those shots.
Eight of James’ shots came from beyond the arc, which showed his willingness to attempt threes at a high volume. But by the end of the night, most of his scoring production came from the free-throw line. James finished the game with eight points, as he went 5-6 from the free throw line.
Along with his scoring, James put up two assists and came down with five rebounds.
As rough as James’ stat line looked, the Lakers’ former first-rounder Dalton Knecht didn’t pan out much better. Checking in for just more minutes than James, Knecht shot just 2-10 from the field. He was 1-7 from beyond the arc and 1-2 from the charity stripe.
Knecht ended up scoring just six points off the bench for the Lakers during his preseason debut. The two sophomores proved that it’s going to take some time before they put their year-two developments on full display. After all, this is what the preseason is for.
Last year, James appeared in 27 games for the Lakers. He averaged just 6.7 minutes off the bench when he played. His shooting struggles were consistent last year, as he made just 31 percent of his shots from the field and 28 percent of his threes.
Seeing how he shot during the regular season last year, the first impression in 2025 probably won’t sit right with Lakers fans. But again, the preseason is made for players to get their legs under them, just as the second-year player mentioned during his postgame availability.
James and Knecht will get a chance to bounce back on Sunday, when the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors for their second preseason action.