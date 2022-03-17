Important Information About Brook Lopez For Bucks-Kings Game
Brook Lopez will have a minutes limit on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have Brook Lopez available, but the NBA Champion will have a minutes limit.
The status of Lopez can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Kings, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-45 in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and the Kings have not been to the playoffs since 2006.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.