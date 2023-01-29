Brooklyn Nets Fans Will Love This Kyrie Irving Stat

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 122-115 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was sensational, putting up 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

He also shot 12/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range.

In the fourth quarter alone, the former Duke star had 21 points.

Whenever the Nets and Knicks face off, it's always exciting for fans in New York City because of the two team's close proximity to one another.

The Nets moved to Brooklyn (from New Jersey) in 2012, so the rivalry is still relatively new.

Irving is in his fourth season playing for the Nets, and he is now a perfect 5-0 when playing the Knicks (via StatMuse).

The Nets got off to a poor start to the season but have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two months.

They are 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed and 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Nets have gone 4-6, and they are 14-8 in the 22 games they have played at home.

13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has missed each of the last nine games, but Irving has played well and kept the Nets afloat in the standings.

He is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 38 games.