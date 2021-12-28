Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Steve Nash Provides An Update On Kevin Durant
    Publish date:

    Steve Nash Provides An Update On Kevin Durant

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash provided an update on Kevin Durant, who has missed the team's last three games due to health and safety protocols.
    Author:

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash provided an update on Kevin Durant, who has missed the team's last three games due to health and safety protocols.

    Kevin Durant has missed the last three games for the Brooklyn Nets due to health and safety protocols, and on Tuesday head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Durant. 

    Brian Lewis of the New York Post shared what Nash said, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.  

    The tweet from Lewis said: "Steve Nash said he's hopeful Kevin Durant will be out of protocol by the time the #Nets return home." 

    The Nets had been on the road playing the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, and then the Clippers in the same arena on Monday. 

    They won both games, and now have a 23-9 record in their first 32 games of the season, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Nets return to Brooklyn to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.   

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15923442_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Provides An Update On Kevin Durant

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359585_168388303_lowres
    News

    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
    News

    Patrick Beverley And Josh Okogie's Official Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bulls Starting Lineup

    16 hours ago