Steve Nash Provides An Update On Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has missed the last three games for the Brooklyn Nets due to health and safety protocols, and on Tuesday head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Durant.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post shared what Nash said, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from Lewis said: "Steve Nash said he's hopeful Kevin Durant will be out of protocol by the time the #Nets return home."

The Nets had been on the road playing the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, and then the Clippers in the same arena on Monday.

They won both games, and now have a 23-9 record in their first 32 games of the season, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets return to Brooklyn to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

