Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Bucks

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin.

The Brooklyn Nets picked up a big road win on Saturday night in Wisconsin when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 126-123.   

The win improved them to 32-29 on the season, which currently has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Kyrie Irving led the way with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win. 

After the game, Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and the entire clip of him speaking can be watched here.  

The Nets have had a season full of roller coasters, and at one point this year they were the top seed in the east. 

However, an 11-game losing streak that ended earlier this month sent them on a free fall in the standings.  

