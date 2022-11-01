BREAKING: Ime Udoka Emerging As Frontrunner For Nets Head Coaching Job

With Steve Nash out as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nets are now turning their attention towards coaching candidates that can help aid what the organization believes is a championship-caliber roster led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is considered to be a potential candidate the Nets show interest in, as is former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was recently suspended for the entire season by the Celtics as a result of a major organizational violation.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have already begun discussions on Tuesday following Nash’s release.

The Celtics are expected to allow Udoka to leave for another franchise should he choose to do so, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and he does have ties to the Brooklyn Nets organization, as Udoka served as an assistant coach for the Nets during the 2020-21 season before becoming the head coach of the Celtics.

In one year with Boston, Ime Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 regular season record and the team went on to make the 2022 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

On September 22, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for violations of team policies, pertaining to an improper intimate relationship with a female Celtics staff member. While he has not officially resigned from his position with Boston, the team has yet to make a decision on his long-term future.

Many around the league shared the same belief prior to Steve Nash being let go by the Brooklyn Nets that Ime Udoka would not return to the Boston Celtics and that interim head coach Joe Mazzulla would take over as the head coach moving forward, assuming nothing major happened with the franchise over the course of this season.

The Brooklyn Nets currently find themselves 2-5 early on this season despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being one of the best scoring duos in the entire league.

For now, assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will once again become the interim head coach of the Nets, as he did so in 2020 when Kenny Atkinson was relieved of his duties. The Nets are scheduled to play their next game on Tuesday night at home against the Chicago Bulls.

