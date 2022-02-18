Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted To DeMar DeRozan

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted To DeMar DeRozan

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet to DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Durant's tweet said: "Thank you for setting a great example and playing the game with supreme skill @DeMar_DeRozan" 

DeRozan had 38 points in the Bulls 125-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening. 

The All-Star shooting guard has been having an excellent season, and has helped the Bulls have a 38-21 record, which has them as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for Durant, he has not played since January 15 against the New Orleans Pelicans when he injured his knee.    

The Nets have won two games in a row, but prior to their winning streak had lost 11 straight games. 

They are currently the eighth seed in the east at 31-27 on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said About Tom Thibodeau After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar
18 seconds ago
USATSI_17122384_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted To DeMar DeRozan

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
2 hours ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The All-Star Game Weekend

By Ben Stinar
2 hours ago
USATSI_17692277_168388303_lowres
News

NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Betting Odds

By Ben Stinar
2 hours ago
USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Dunk Contest Participants And Odds

By Ben Stinar
2 hours ago
USATSI_16938028_168388303_lowres
News

The Sacramento Kings Have Waived A Player

By Ben Stinar
3 hours ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet After The Nets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar
4 hours ago
USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Stephen A. Smith's Epic Rant About The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar
5 hours ago