Kevin Durant moved into 20th all-time on the NBA's scoring list in Monday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Brooklyn Nets star made history.       

The 12-time NBA All-Star has officially moved into 20th all-time on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Via SNY's Nets Videos: "Kevin Durant has totaled his 25,614th career point tonight, passing Alex English for 20th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Next up is Vince Carter (25,728 points)" 

Durant has averaged at least 20.3 points per game all 14 seasons that he has played in the NBA.  

Outside of his rookie season, he has averaged at least 25.1 points per game in every season that he has played.

There is no question that the 34-year-old will keep climbing the list.

It will be exciting to see just how far he can eventually get. 

The former Texas star finished his night against the Grizzlies with 37 points on 14/19 shooting, but the Nets lost by a score of 134-124.  

They are now just 1-2 on the season in the first three games, with losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies and a win over the Toronto Raptors. 

Durant is in his fourth season with the organization and third season playing for them (he missed the first season due to an injury). 

Before the Nets, he played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

With the Thunder, he won the MVP Award in 2014, and with the Warriors, he won two NBA Championships (and two Finals MVPs). 

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History

