Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots, and after the game Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Aaron Rodgers.
The NBA season is just 16 days away from tipping off, and the preseason has already begun.

That being said, the NFL is already in Week 4, so sports fans have had plenty to watch.

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers picked up a 27-24 thrilling overtime win at home against the New England Patriots.

After the big win, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Rodgers that is going viral. 

The post has nearly 12,000 likes in less than two hours.

Rodgers finished the game with 251 passing yards and completed 60% of his passes while also throwing two touchdown passes (and one interception).

The Packers won on a last-second field goal as time expired by 38-year-old Mason Crosby.

They now improve to 3-1, while the Patriots fell to 1-3.

Last season, Rodgers won the MVP Award, but the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

As for Durant, he is coming off making his 12th All-Star Game, but the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Over the offseason, he reportedly requested a trade, but the two sides decided that they would stay together.

Durant averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field, so he is still clearly one of the best players in the NBA.

The Nets will play their first preseason game on Monday night at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, they will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19. 

By Ben Stinar
