WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game
Kevin Durant had an unbelievable shot in Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Utah Jazz on Monday night in New York at Barclays Center, and during the game Kevin Durant hit an outstanding shot.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Nets won the game 114-106 to advance to 38-34 on the season int he 72 games that they have played so far this season.
They are now on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in the last ten games that they have played.
Durant finished his night with a very impressive 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
The Nets will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies for their next game on Tuesday.
