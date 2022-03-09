Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Scoring 50
Kyrie Irving had a huge game for the Brooklyn Nets in their win on Tuesday night in North Carolina against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Charlotte Hornets 132-121 in North Carolina on Tuesday evening, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 50 points in the win.
After the game, he spoke to Michael Grady of the YES Network, and a clip of him speaking can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account.
"You just wanna really put your stamp on a game early and then be able to play the game the right way," Irving said to Grady. "And that's what we did tonight."
The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak, and are now 33-33 on the season in 66 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
At one point earlier this season, they had been the top seed in the conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.