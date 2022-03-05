Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Friday.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving's tweet said: "I am as God created me. Nothing but gratitude in my heart."
The Nets have been struggling as of late, and Irving still only eligible to play in road games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
At one point this season they had been as high as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but a massive slump before the All-Star break sent them all the way down to the eighth spot in the east.
In their last ten games they have gone just 3-7, and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
They are currently 32-32 in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.
