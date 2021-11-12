Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet
Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Friday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Brooklyn Nets are 8-4 on the season, but have been without their seven-time All-Star guard Irving.
He is not eligible to play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to the city's mandate for vaccines.
Technically, Irving could be a part-time player and play in all of their road games, and just not play in the home games.
However, the Nets made it clear before the season that they would not let him be with the team unless he was going to be a full-time participant (see tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic).
After starting out 1-2 on the season, James Harden and Kevin Durant have led the Nets to a 7-2 record in their last nine games.
