Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted Photos On Monday Morning

    • November 23, 2021
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out three tweets on Monday.
    The Brooklyn Nets advanced to 13-5 in their first 18 games when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Monday night.

    They have the best record in the entire Eastern Conference. 

    Yet, they have played all 18 games without future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving. 

    On Monday morning, Irving sent out three tweets with photos, and his posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The seven-time All-Star is not eligible to play in home games for the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the New York City mandate for the vaccine.

    He could play in away games, but the Nets said before the season that he would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.

    The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Irving got hurt during the series.

    Clearly, they need him. 

