Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted Three Photos On Sunday Night
Kyrie Irving sent out three tweets on Sunday, and all three posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving has yet to play in a game this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City preventing him from playing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The All-Star guard could technically be a part-time player, but before the season began the Nets made their decision clear that Irving would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.
The Nets were meant to be a team with a big-three of Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant with older veterans as depth.
Without Irving that is taking a massive part of their roster out of the fold, but even in his absence they are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record in 17 games this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.