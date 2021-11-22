Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted Three Photos On Sunday

Kyrie Irving sent out three tweets on Sunday, and all three posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving has yet to play in a game this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City preventing him from playing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The All-Star guard could technically be a part-time player, but before the season began the Nets made their decision clear that Irving would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.

The Nets were meant to be a team with a big-three of Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant with older veterans as depth.

Without Irving that is taking a massive part of their roster out of the fold, but even in his absence they are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record in 17 games this season.

