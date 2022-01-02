Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday
    Publish date:

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was spotted at the game between Villanova and Seton Hall in New Jersey on Saturday.
    Author:

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was spotted at the game between Villanova and Seton Hall in New Jersey on Saturday.

    Kyrie Irving was spotted at the college basketball game between Villanova and Seton Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, and a photo of him at the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    Villanova won the game 73-67 over Seton Hall. 

    Irving has yet to play in a game for the Nets this season, because he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to the vaccine mandate in New York City. 

    The Nets originally were not going to allow him to be a part-time player, and only play in road games, but they have changed their stance.   

    On December 17, they announced that he would be allowed to return to the team and play in road games as a part-time player. 

    On Wednesday he had had his first practice with the team of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    just now
    USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16044110_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spurs And Pistons Starting Lineups

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
    News

    Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17348629_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

    2 hours ago