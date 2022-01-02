Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game
    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was spotted at the game between Villanova and Seton Hall in New Jersey on Saturday.
    Kyrie Irving was spotted at the college basketball game between Villanova and Seton Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, and a photo of him at the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    Villanova won the game 73-67 over Seton Hall. 

    Irving has yet to play in a game for the Nets this season, because he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to the vaccine mandate in New York City. 

    The Nets originally were not going to allow him to be a part-time player, and only play in road games, but they have changed their stance.  

    On December 17, they announced that he would be allowed to return to the team and play in road games as a part-time player. 

    On Wednesday he had had his first practice with the team of the season.  

