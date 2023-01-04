Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game

The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Illinois to face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Before the game, the team made a roster move by sending former first-round pick Day'Ron Sharpe to their G League affiliate (the Long Island Nets).

Long Island Nets: "The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day’Ron Sharpe to the Long Island Nets ahead of tonight’s game vs. Raptors 905 at Nassau Coliseum."

Therefore, he will get a chance to play in the G League on Wednesday night while the Nets are taking on the Bulls.

Sharpe was the 29th pick out of UNC in the 2021 NBA Draft and is averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest in 20 games with the Nets this season (he started in one).

As a rookie, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 32 games (he started in eight).

With the Long Island Nets, he has played in eight games this season.

In six Showcase Cup games, the 21-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Through two regular season games, he is averaging 15.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

The Nets come into Wednesday’s game with the Bulls as the hottest team in the entire NBA.

They are in the middle of a 12-game winning streak and are now 25-12 in 37 games this season.

On the road, the Nets are 12-7, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.