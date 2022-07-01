The Brooklyn Nets Have Made A Trade

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have made a trade.

The deal was a simple one as the Nets sent the Jazz a first-round pick, and the Jazz sent them back Royce O'Neale.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Jazz lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks (in six games).

Currently, the Nets are in the middle of a lot of drama as they could be trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer.

Rumors continue to swirl about where they could end up.

O'Neal is 29-years-old, and he had spent his entire career in Utah prior to the trade on Thursday.

Related stories on NBA basketball