BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets Have Made A Trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have made a trade.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have made a trade. 

The deal was a simple one as the Nets sent the Jazz a first-round pick, and the Jazz sent them back Royce O'Neale.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Jazz lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks (in six games). 

Currently, the Nets are in the middle of a lot of drama as they could be trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer. 

Rumors continue to swirl about where they could end up.  

O'Neal is 29-years-old, and he had spent his entire career in Utah prior to the trade on Thursday.  

