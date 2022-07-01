BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets Have Made A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have made a trade.
The deal was a simple one as the Nets sent the Jazz a first-round pick, and the Jazz sent them back Royce O'Neale.
The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Jazz lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks (in six games).
Currently, the Nets are in the middle of a lot of drama as they could be trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer.
Rumors continue to swirl about where they could end up.
O'Neal is 29-years-old, and he had spent his entire career in Utah prior to the trade on Thursday.
