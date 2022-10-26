Nets And Bucks Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday’s contest.
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening in a matchup between two of the most notable teams in the Eastern Conference.   

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

The Nets enter the night with a 1-2 record in their first three games of the regular season. 

They have losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies and a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant is leading the way averaging 32.0 points per contest on 55.9% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Bucks come into the game with a 2-0 record after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rocked in their first two games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points per contest on 70.3% shooting from the field.

During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Bucks beat the Nets in a Game 7 on the road. 

The Bucks ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals and beating the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the title. 

This past season, the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Bucks lost in the second round to the Celtics in Game 7. 

Both the Nets and Bucks have two of the most talented rosters in the entire NBA. 

