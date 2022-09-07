Brooklyn Nets Officially Sign Markieff Morris To Minimum Contract

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Make Markieff Morris Signing Official

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they have officially signed veteran forward Markieff Morris to a one-year contract.

There was a moment this offseason in which it seemed like both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be departing the Brooklyn Nets, but everything is said to be settled now and the Nets are looking for ways to compete for a championship this upcoming 2022-23 season.

Filling out the back-end of their roster, the Nets came to an agreement on a deal with veteran forward Markieff Morris at the end of August and on Wednesday, they officially announced the signing of the 11-year veteran.

Morris, 33, agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum deal with the Nets and will compete for a roster spot over the next month. Playing in just 17 games with the Miami Heat last season, the veteran forward averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4% from the floor.

He ended up missing close to four months of action due to a neck/back injury that he suffered during an altercation with league MVP Nikola Jokic on November 8.

Not only will Markieff Morris provide the Brooklyn Nets with another experienced perimeter player on their bench should he make the 15-man roster, but Morris is a physical defender that can be a spark of energy for this team.

Morris has embraced his role coming off-the-bench in recent years and with the Nets, he should prove to be a very valuable veteran for them to keep around, especially on a minimum contract. 

Over the course of his 11-year playing career, Morris has played for the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat. 

The Brooklyn Nets will be the seventh team Morris has played for and the 2022-23 season will be his 12th year in the NBA. 

