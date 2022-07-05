The Brooklyn Nets Officially Signed A New Player

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets officially signed Alondes Williams to a two-way contract, and shared the photos of him signing the deal on Twitter.

Williams played his college basketball for Triton, Oklahoma and Wake Forest.

He is a 6'5" guard, who is 23-years old and averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season for the Demon Deacons.

The Nets are coming off a season where they had been expected to be a title contender, but they were shockingly swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Related stories on NBA basketball