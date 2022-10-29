Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets Owner "Dissapointed" In Kyrie Irving's Support Of Antisemitic Film

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai issued a statement on Friday night in regards to Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving’s recent boost of an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts.

Not only are the Brooklyn Nets dealing with drama due to their 1-4 start to the 2022-23 season, but now All-Star Kyrie Irving is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Nets owner Joe Tsai issued a statement on Friday night in regards to Irving’s recent social media posts that promotes an antisemitic film and book called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes” according to Rolling Stone.

“I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted out on Friday night. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

“This is bigger than basketball.”

According to ESPN, Irving had posted a tweet on Thursday that linked out the film’s Amazon page. The movie, which was released in 2018, is based on a 2015 book with the same name.

Kyrie Irving has not addressed the media nor posted anything on his social media in reference to this situation.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the Nets said in a statement. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, October 29. 

FAST BREAK PODCAST

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday. 

USATSI_19310582_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Owner "Dissapointed" In Kyrie Irving's Support Of Antisemitic Film

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18028409_168388303_lowres (1)
News

New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17846656_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status In Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19303881_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16545390_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262773_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Collin Sexton's Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar