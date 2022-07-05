Skip to main content
Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

Shams Charania (appearing on the Pat McAfee Show) reported big news about the Brooklyn Nets plans for Kevin Durant. The current betting favorites to land Durant are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

Shams Charania (appearing on the Pat McAfee Show) reported big news about the Brooklyn Nets plans for Kevin Durant. The current betting favorites to land Durant are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and he reported big news about the Brooklyn Nets plans for Kevin Durant.   

"Until they get that price threshold met, which I'm told is All-Star type players, a boatload of draft picks," Charania said. "This is what they're telling teams, we're not going to move Kevin Durant until the price is met, so will see how this summer goes." 

Charania alluded to the fact that a lot of past superstar trades have taken months to come to fruition, and he added that, "this process with Kevin Durant could take a while".

According to Bovada Sportsbook, the favorites to land Durant are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18111846_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17851892_168388303_lowres
News

EuroLeague Star On Verge Of Coming To NBA?

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17129894_168388303_lowres
News

No One Is Talking About This Free Agent

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Ja Morant Leaving A Huge Tip For A Waitress

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17908506_168388303_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Sign Veteran Center Gorgui Dieng

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_10837959_168388303_lowres
News

This Former 1st Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17987507_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Latest Report About Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago