Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and he reported big news about the Brooklyn Nets plans for Kevin Durant.

"Until they get that price threshold met, which I'm told is All-Star type players, a boatload of draft picks," Charania said. "This is what they're telling teams, we're not going to move Kevin Durant until the price is met, so will see how this summer goes."

Charania alluded to the fact that a lot of past superstar trades have taken months to come to fruition, and he added that, "this process with Kevin Durant could take a while".

According to Bovada Sportsbook, the favorites to land Durant are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

