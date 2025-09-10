Brooklyn Nets Player Could Become Trade Candidate
The Brooklyn Nets’ latest signing, Day’Ron Sharpe, just might end up being a name to watch in the NBA’s trade market this upcoming season.
The 23-year-old was expected to have a no-trade clause on his deal, but according to a report, Sharpe will waive it, making him eligible to get moved if the Nets want to take that route.
via @KeithSmithNBA: Day'Ron Sharpe waived his implied no-trade clause in his new deal with the Brooklyn Nets, a league source told @spotrac . Sharpe was eligible for a NTC because his deal includes an option (team option in this case) on the second season.
Sharpe, a 23-year-old center, is a former five-star recruit who played for UNC in the NCAA. After averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 29 college games, Sharpe declared for the NBA Draft in 2021.
The Phoenix Suns called on Sharpe with the 29th overall pick. Well after the draft, the Suns traded Sharpe to the Nets.
Sharpe debuted for the Nets with 32 appearances as a rookie in 2021-2022. He posted averages of 6.2 points and 5 rebounds in 12.2 minutes off the bench.
Since then, Sharpe has had a steady role off the bench for Brooklyn. Two seasons ago, he appeared in his most games (61) and averaged 15.1 minutes off the bench. Last year, Sharpe played in 50 games and saw the court for a career-high 18.1 minutes per game.
While seeing the court frequently, Sharpe had his most productive season. He scored 7.9 points per game, making 52 percent of his shots from the field. He also came down with 6.6 rebounds per game and nearly averaged one block.
Before free agency this summer, the Nets re-signed Sharpe on a two-year contract. According to a report, the contract is worth $12 million.
Since the Nets have entered a rebuild, nobody is off the table. It could be a busy season working the phones for Brooklyn’s front office. Since Sharpe opted out of his clause, he’ll be available to any interested suitors this year.
At this point, Sharpe has 191 games under his belt. In 14.5 minutes. Sharpe has averaged 6.5 points while shooting 55 percent from the field. He is also averaging 65 percent from the charity stripe throughout his career. Along with his offense, Sharpe has averaged 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.
The Nets are looking to show some improvements after a 26-56 run last year.