Brooklyn Nets Protect Future Flexibility in Free Agency Move
Day’Ron Sharpe contributed to a busy day for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
The veteran center re-signed with the team just weeks out from training camp. Along with Sharpe, the Nets added EJ Liddell on a two-way deal, making some important moves as they get prepared for the 2025-2026 run.
By signing Sharpe, a 23-year-old former five-star recruit out of North Carolina, the Nets made sure to give themselves some flexibility in the deal.
via @MichaelAScotto: Update: The Brooklyn Nets gave Day’Ron Sharpe more money. Sharpe has now signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Deal includes a second-year team option. Sharpe averaged 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game last season for the Nets.
Back in June, it was revealed that the Nets planned to bring Sharpe back on a two-year deal. At the time, reports suggested that Sharpe would be paid out $12 million across two seasons. With the signing official, it was revealed that Sharpe received a slight pay bump, but might not see all of it.
The Nets offered themselves some flexibility by adding a player option to the deal. If they want to cut ties early, that will be on the table for them next season.
According to SalarySwish, Sharpe is estimated to make around $5.7 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season, and the $6.2 million left will be up to the Nets to decide whether they pay it out or allow Sharpe to become a free agent in 2026.
After playing high school hoops at the famous Montverde Academy in Florida, Sharpe attended the University of North Carolina. He played just one season in the NCAA, averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
During the 2021 NBA Draft, Sharpe was selected in the first round. With the 29th overall pick, Sharpe landed on the Phoenix Suns, but was traded to the Nets later.
At this point, Sharpe carries four seasons of NBA experience under his belt. In 191 games, he came off the bench in most matchups, averaging 14.5 minutes per game.
Last year, Sharpe appeared in 50 games and shot the ball at a 52 percent average. He produced 7.9 points per game and came down with 6.6 rebounds per game.
Since the Nets remain in a rebuild, the 23-year-old should have plenty of opportunities to see the floor consistently next season. As far as future plans go, Sharpe’s two-year timeline will be up to Brooklyn to decide.