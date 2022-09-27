Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player They Waived

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets held media day, and on Tuesday, they will have their first day of training camp.

Recently, they waived RaiQuan Gray, who was the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, according to Hoops Rumors, they have brought back Gray for training camp.

The former Florida State star averaged 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest in 25 games during his junior season.

After getting drafted by the Nets, he spent last season playing for the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate).

In 26 regular season games, he averaged 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

He also played in 14 Showcase Cup games and averaged 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

This signing is a good deal for both parties.

It's unlikely that he will make the 15-man roster, but he can go back to the G League team and the Nets can keep him in their system.

Training camp gives him a chance to compete with the NBA players, and it will be interesting to see if they give him playing time in the preseason.

The Nets will play their first preseason game Oct. 3rd when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19th when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, the Nets had a disappointing year as they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.