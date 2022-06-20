Seth Curry's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship last week, and Steph Curry is now a four-time NBA Champion (and he captured his first Finals MVP Award).

His brother, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry, sent out an incredible tweet afterwards.

Seth Curry: "Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball."

As for Seth, he had a very good season averaging 15.0 points per game on over 42% shooting from the three-point range (he also played for the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season before being traded).

