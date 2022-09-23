Brooklyn Nets Sign A Player And Then Waive Him

The Brooklyn Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 19.

They will also open up training camp in less than a week and play their first preseason game on October 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recently, the team signed and waived former Florida State star RaiQuan Gray (h/t Hoops Rumors and RealGM).

Gray played three seasons for the Seminoles, and during the final season (2021), he averaged 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 25 games.

He made third-team All-ACC that season.

The following summer, he was the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Nets and spent this past season playing for their G League affiliate (Long Island Nets).

In 26 regular season games with Long Island, he averaged 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

During the 14 Showcase cup games, he averaged 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

He definitely could be a candidate to sign a ten-day contract at some point during the season.

Currently, he is 23 years old.

The Nets are coming off a very disappointing season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

With superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, they had been expected to be title contenders.