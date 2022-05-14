Look What Ben Simmons Liked On Twitter

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons liked an intriguing tweet from FS1's Skip Bayless on Thursday night. The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Miami Heat, which ended their season. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, but Simmons did not play in a game this season.

The tweet from Bayless said: "James Harden typically no-showed in the second half of this closeout game. Now he's mostly just another Jim Harden. Ben Simmons eventually will make this trade look so phoolish for Philly."

Simmons did not play in a game this season, but he was traded to the Nets at the trading deadline in a deal for James Harden.

The 76ers formed a dynamic duo of Harden and All-Star Joel Embiid, but the pair lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

The Game 6 (99-90) loss took place on Thursday night on their home court in Philadelphia, which made it even worse.

Simmons had spent his entire career with Embiid in Philadelphia, but they could never make any legitimate noise in the postseason.

Last year, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 on their home floor, which essentially was the end of Simmons' playing tenure there

