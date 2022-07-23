Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Exchange On Friday

On Friday, Kevin Durant responded to a fan on Twitter, and the exchange gained a lot of traction.

@ncorbsn: "Somebody tell @KDTrey5 to hire me, I got so much stuff to fix over there on his behalf"

Durant: "Lol what u gonna fix my g?"

@ncorbsn:"So I majored in PR we gotta clean up these media narratives that were never in your character. We gotta shine more light on your philanthropy. Ima double back and restructure the fashion sense then I gotta get you a luxury dog for stress release in general. Email for my resume?"

Durant: "Beat it kid lol"

The 12-time NBA All-Star has been in the news constantly, because on June 30, ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and they were also swept which made the loss even worse.

The Celtics went all the way to the NBA Finals, but the Nets getting swept with Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster caused for a lot of criticism.

Prior to the Nets, Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

He spent the majority of his career in Oklahoma City, but with Golden State is where he won his two NBA Championships.

In 2017 and 2018 he was the NBA Finals MVP.