Kevin Durant Posts Viral Video On Twitter On Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday. Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019 after playing three seasons with the Golden State Warriors (and the Oklahoma City Thunder before that).

Durant finished his All-Star season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

He also shot 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, the Nets had their season end in a very underwhelming way when they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are one of the best duos in the league, but Irving and Durant getting swept was a shocker to the rest of the league.

With the Nets, he and Irving have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

Last season they lost to the Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round on their home court.

As for the Celtics, they are in the middle of a second-round series against the Bucks.

