Kevin Durant's Bold Tweet About The NBA

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out an intriguing Twitter comment.

The Volume posted a video of Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green on his podcast defending Durant, and there were a lot of comments underneath the video.

Twitter user @CliffMeans wrote: "There is no bias against KD. The man stacked the deck and can’t lead a team to a chip. Needs to stay in Brooklyn and show he can lead—if not—cool. Just STOP mentioning him with Bron, Steph, Giannis. That is all. It’s the meaning y’all attach to his chips. Not the move itself."

Twitter user @NaithanJones responded: "You really dislike KD huh? get help"

Durant responded to Jones saying: "The nba is a marvel movie..."

Currently, there are a lot of rumors about Durant, because he reportedly requested a trade from the Nets last month (according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Prior to joining the Nets, he played for the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He took a lot of heat when he joined the Warriors, because they were 73-9 the season before he signed with them.

