Kevin Durant's Intriguing Tweet On Monday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out an intriguing tweet on Monday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was very active on Twitter on Monday, and one of the tweets that he sent out from his Twitter account was very interesting.

The future Hall of Famer was asked what determines the best player in the NBA.

Durant's response: "Size for position, shotmaking, efficiency, IQ, consistency, being able to guard multiple positions, a wiling passer, coachable, energetic…in my humble opinion"

Durant has been widely regarded as a top-five player in the NBA for the last ten years, but there have been a lot of arguments about if he was ever truly the best player in the world at any point.

So far, his tenure in Brooklyn has not gone as planned, because he and Kyrie Irving have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, he had spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and been to the Finals for three straight seasons.

They won two NBA Championships, which were the first two of Durant's legendary career.

