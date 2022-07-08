Kyrie Irving Was Spotted In Los Angeles On Thursday

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving was spotted in Los Angeles at the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks (see video below from John W. Davis).

Seeing Irving in Los Angeles is intriguing to fans, because according to multiple reports he wants to play for the Lakers (Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported that on June 30).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the Lakers and Nets are talking.

In addition, On July 2, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported that the Nets and Lakers were engaged in trade talks.

Irving played in 29 games last season, and averaged 27.4 points per game.

However, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

In the three seasons that Irving has been in Brooklyn, the Nets have only won just one playoff series, which has been a major disappointment considering that they also have Kevin Durant.

Related stories on NBA basketball