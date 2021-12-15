Everybody Is Talking About The Video Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    The Video Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram Went Viral
    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday. Irving has yet to play in a game this season.
    Kyrie Irving posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday, and the video from Irving's Instagram account can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    The video on Bleacher Report's post has 1.1 million views in one day.  

    In the clip, the All-Star guard is putting on basketball shoes.   

    The reason why that's such an interesting clip is because he has yet to play in a game this season due to the vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.    

    While he could be a part-time player, the Nets announced before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team unless he could participate fully. 

    On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania provided an update on Irving, and his article in The Athletic can be read here, and his tweet can be seen embedded below. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

