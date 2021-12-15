Everybody Is Talking About The Video Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

The Video Kyrie Irving Posted Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday, and the video from Irving's Instagram account can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The video on Bleacher Report's post has over 840,000 views in less than 12 hours.
In the clip, the All-Star guard is putting on basketball shoes.
The reason why that's such an interesting clip is because he has yet to play in a game this season due to the vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
While he could be a part-time player, the Nets announced before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team unless he could participate fully.
On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania provided an update on Irving, and his article in The Athletic can be read here, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.
