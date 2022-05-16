Skip to main content

Here's What Kyrie Irving Posted To His Instagram Story On Sunday

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted an Instagram story on Sunday. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

The loss was a tough one, but it was even worse because they didn't even win one game.  

The Celtics swept them, which was a huge shocker because the Nets not only have Irving, but they also have superstar Kevin Durant. 

Irving and Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, and they have never been out of the second-round of the playoffs during their tenure in Brooklyn. 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. 

Meanwhile, Irving won the NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. 

The Nets are now entering an offseason with a lot of questions surrounding their future. 

As for the Celtics, they are now in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Nets in the first-round and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

