Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet from his Twitter account on Monday.

Irving and the Nets had their season ended by the hands of the Boston Celtics in a four-game sweep in the first-round of the playoffs last month.

The Celtics are a very good team led by All-Star Jayson Tatum, so the win was not necessarily the most surprising thing in the world, but the fact that Irving and Kevin Durant got swept in the first-round was unbelievable.

They had been one of the favorites to win the NBA Title at certain points during the year, and they barley made the playoffs (they had to go through the play-in tournament as the eighth seed) and could not win a game in the first-round.

The shocking way that they lost added a lot of questions about the future of Irving, or head coach Steve Nash with the franchise going forward.

The tenure of Durant and Irving in Brooklyn has only won just one playoff series (they signed there in the summer of 2019).

