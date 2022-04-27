Kyrie Irving Sent Out Several Tweets On Wednesday
The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center to the Boston Celtics.
The 116-112 win for Boston completed their four-game sweep of Brooklyn to send the Nets into the offseason and continue their season in a second playoff series against either the Chicago Bulls or Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday, Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving was very active on Twitter sending out four different tweets.
Irving had spent two seasons on the Celtics prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.
With the Celtics, he was unable to get out of the second-round of the playoffs and with the Nets it's been the same result.
In 2016, he won an NBA title with LeBron James, Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, since then he has not been able to make much noise as far as the playoffs are concerned.
The season was a very underwhelming one for Irving and fellow superstar Kevin Durant.
They had been expected to make it all the way to the NBA Finals, and instead they enter the offseason with zero playoff wins and a lot of questions to be answered about the future of the roster.
