Skip to main content

VIRAL: Look At The Instagram Live Kyrie Irving Posted

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving went on Instagram live on Thursday, and the video is going viral on Twitter. Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round last season.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving went on Instagram live on Thursday, and the video was posted to Twitter from Overtime.

Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, which was a huge disappointment. 

A team with Kevin Durant and Irving has no business losing in the first-round of the playoffs, but they also got swept which made it much worse (and the critics much louder).

The pair signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and in the two seasons that they have played together they have failed to get out of the second-round.

Prior to the start of the season, the Nets had been the favorite to win the NBA Championship. 

Irving won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and then spent two seasons in Boston with the Celtics. 

As for Durant, he played the longest tenure of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then won two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17606198_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Look At The Instagram Live Kyrie Irving Posted

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18250142_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Warriors-Grizzlies Game 5 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel7 minutes ago
USATSI_18028615_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18248659_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Game 5 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel57 minutes ago
USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18149270_168388303_lowres
News

JJ Redick Claims Nikola Jokic Was Rightfully Named MVP Over Joel Embiid

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_12702529_168388303_lowres
Draft

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, Time, Odds, Draft Order and Top Prospects

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18249498_168388303_lowres
News

Should The Warriors Be Concerned After Blowout Loss To Memphis?

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17608486_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After Game 5

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago