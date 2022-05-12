VIRAL: Look At The Instagram Live Kyrie Irving Posted

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving went on Instagram live on Thursday, and the video is going viral on Twitter. Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round last season.

A team with Kevin Durant and Irving has no business losing in the first-round of the playoffs, but they also got swept which made it much worse (and the critics much louder).

The pair signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and in the two seasons that they have played together they have failed to get out of the second-round.

Prior to the start of the season, the Nets had been the favorite to win the NBA Championship.

Irving won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and then spent two seasons in Boston with the Celtics.

As for Durant, he played the longest tenure of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then won two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors.

