Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday night.
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in Pennsylvania by a score of 114-110.
During the game, Nikola Jokic had an incredible pass, and a clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Jokic's pass, and Durant's tweet can be seen embedded below.
Jokic finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Nuggets improved to 41-28 on the season in 69 games.
They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and are an impressive 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road this season.
Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award last season.
