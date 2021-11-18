Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the second end of a home back-to-back on Wednesday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

On Tuesday night they got crushed 117-99 by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but are still 10-5 on the season and 9-3 in their last 12 games.

For Wednesday's game they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs have been off to a great start to the new season with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games.

While they have not made the playoffs since 2018, they are looking like a team that could make a run for the eighth seed or the play-in tournament this season in the Eastern Conference.

