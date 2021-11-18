Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Brooklyn Nets are playing the second end of a home back-to-back on Wednesday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.
On Tuesday night they got crushed 117-99 by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but are still 10-5 on the season and 9-3 in their last 12 games.
For Wednesday's game they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Cavs have been off to a great start to the new season with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games.
While they have not made the playoffs since 2018, they are looking like a team that could make a run for the eighth seed or the play-in tournament this season in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.