    • November 18, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    The Brooklyn Nets are playing the second end of a home back-to-back on Wednesday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center. 

    On Tuesday night they got crushed 117-99 by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but are still 10-5 on the season and 9-3 in their last 12 games. 

    For Wednesday's game they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Cavs have been off to a great start to the new season with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games. 

    While they have not made the playoffs since 2018, they are looking like a team that could make a run for the eighth seed or the play-in tournament this season in the Eastern Conference. 

