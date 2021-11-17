Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors
    Publish date:

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. 

    The full lineup for the Nets for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Warriors have an 11-2 record, which is good for best in the entire NBA. 

    As for the Nets, they started out their season 1-2, but since then have gone 9-2. 

    Their record in the first 14 games is 10-4. 

    The game is a great matchup, because it's a potential NBA Finals preview. 

    Even without Kyrie Irving playing in one game this season, the Nets are tied for the second best record in the Eastern Conference. 

    While the Warriors have been off to their incredible start without having 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, or five-time All-Star Klay Thompson playing in any games this season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Here's Why Kevin Durant Should Have Never Left Steph Curry And The Warriors For The Nets

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Matchup With The Golden State Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In The NBA To Do This

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Injury Status Of Joe Harris For Warriors-Nets Game

    1 hour ago