Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The full lineup for the Nets for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Warriors have an 11-2 record, which is good for best in the entire NBA.

As for the Nets, they started out their season 1-2, but since then have gone 9-2.

Their record in the first 14 games is 10-4.

The game is a great matchup, because it's a potential NBA Finals preview.

Even without Kyrie Irving playing in one game this season, the Nets are tied for the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

While the Warriors have been off to their incredible start without having 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, or five-time All-Star Klay Thompson playing in any games this season.

