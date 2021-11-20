Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic Without Kevin Durant
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game, which is the first time he has missed a game this season.
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

    The Nets are coming off of a win over the Cavs, while the Magic are coming off of a win over the Knicks in Manhattan earlier in the week. 

    For the game, the full lineup for the Nets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets have an 11-5 record in their first 16 games, while the Magic come into the game just 4-11 through their first 15 games. 

    The Nets are without Kevin Durant for the game, who is out with a shoulder injury, ands status can be seen embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Friday will be Durant's first time missing a game this season, an had played in all 16 games. 

