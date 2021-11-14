Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

The Brooklyn Nets are in Oklahoma City on Sunday night to play the Thunder, and for the game the team has announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets started off the season going 1-2 in their first three games, but have been on fire over their last ten games.

They've gone 8-2, and now have a record of 9-4 heading into their game against the Thunder.

Kevin Durant has been easily one of the best three players in the world to start the season, and even though he started the year slow, James Harden has also picked up his play as of late.

As for the Thunder, they are 5-6 on the season.

More on the Oklahoma City Thunder can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball