    • November 14, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
    The Brooklyn Nets are in Oklahoma City on Sunday night to play the Thunder, and for the game the team has announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets started off the season going 1-2 in their first three games, but have been on fire over their last ten games. 

    They've gone 8-2, and now have a record of 9-4 heading into their game against the Thunder. 

    Kevin Durant has been easily one of the best three players in the world to start the season, and even though he started the year slow, James Harden has also picked up his play as of late. 

    As for the Thunder, they are 5-6 on the season. 

    More on the Oklahoma City Thunder can be read here. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

