What's Next For Brooklyn Nets Following Steve Nash's Departure?

The NBA offseason was very eventful for the Brooklyn Nets for all of the wrong reasons.

Not only did they have to answer questions pertaining to Kyrie Irving’s future with the team, but they also had to deal with the drama that surrounded Kevin Durant and his trade request.

Ultimately, everything ended up working out for the Nets… or did it?

Right now, the Nets find themselves 4-7 on the season and drama continues to cloud the potential success of this franchise.

Following a 2-5 start to the season, the Nets and head coach Steve Nash decided to part ways, a move that many around the league saw coming after what had occurred with Kevin Durant in the offseason.

When Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn in the summer and backed up his claim to owner Joe Tsai, he made it clear that he wanted Tsai to choose between him or both GM Sean Marks and Nash.

Ultimately, the two sides came to a mutual agreement and Durant decided to remain in Brooklyn with Nash as the head coach, but this did not last long into the 2022-23 season. Steve Nash’s departure is not necessarily a surprising move, as the Nets have set high expectations for themselves, however, he is not fully to blame for what has happened.

The acquisition of James Harden never worked out as it intended to, Kyrie Irving played in only 29 games last season because of his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and if you go back to the 2021 playoffs, the Nets could have possibly gone to the NBA Finals if it wasn’t for Kevin Durant’s big toe being on the line on a three-point attempt in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In Game 7 of this series, Durant hit what appeared to be a game-winning and series-clinching three-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining, but review showed that Durant’s toe was on the line, which put the game into overtime where the Bucks ended up winning 115-111.

If Kevin Durant had been behind the three-point line and the Nets won that game against the Bucks, they would have gone on to play the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals and very likely would have taken the spot of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Would Steve Nash still be in Brooklyn if this had occurred?

The Brooklyn Nets will remain one of the biggest “what if” stories in NBA history because of all that has happened over the last few seasons and now, the biggest question regarding this franchise revolves around what’s next, specifically at the head coaching position.

Aside from drama surrounding Kyrie Irving right now, the Nets are looking to bring in a new head coach and one name that has stood out amongst the rest of the candidates is Ime Udoka, who was recently the head coach of the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season, a year in which Boston went to the NBA Finals and came within two wins of capturing a title.

Udoka is still considered the head coach of the Celtics, but he has been suspended by the team for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to a major violation of team policies. This violation was later revealed to be that Udoka had an improper intimate relationship with a female Celtics staff member.

While it was originally said that Ime Udoka’s relationship with this staff member was consensual, the woman later accused Udoka of making unwanted comments towards her.

Immediately following Nash’s departure, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Udoka had emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach with his hiring possibly being finalized within the next couple of days. This was on November 1.

A week later, the Nets still have yet to make a move on hiring a new head coach, as the rumors of Udoka possibly going to Brooklyn have drawn heavy scrutiny.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor due to what had transpired in Boston.

The Nets, who are already in the spotlight because of Kyrie Irving's situation relating to an antisemitic post on social media, do not need added drama right now, which is exactly what they would be getting with Udoka being hired as the head coach. It is also worth adding that some of those strong voices against Ime Udoka joining the Nets could include female employees, as Bally Sport’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson noted recently.

Currently finding themselves at a crossroads, owner Jos Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets have a lot of work ahead of them on- and off-the-court. While he may be the best and most qualified candidate to replace Steve Nash as the head coach in basketball terms, hiring Ime Udoka may end up being a PR nightmare for the Nets.

