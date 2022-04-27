Kevin Durant Responds To Fan Who Says To Delete His Twitter
The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics on Monday evening at Barclays Center.
The loss completed an embarrassing four-game sweep in the first-round for a team that had been expected to compete for a championship and at the very least make the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals.
In the recent days, Kevin Durant has been very active on his Twitter account, and on Wednesday he responded to a fan who told him to delete his Twitter account.
Durant point blank told the fan on Twitter that he will not be deactivating his Twitter account.
The superstar forward joined the Nets with Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, and the pair has failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure with the organization.
Therefore, they will enter an offseason with a lot of questions about who their supporting cast should be, and if head coach Steve Nash should still be the man for the job.
This is definitely not what anyone expected when they joined the Nets.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.