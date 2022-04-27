Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Responds To Fan Who Says To Delete His Twitter

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant says that he is not deleting his Twitter when prompted to do so by a fan. The Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics on Monday evening at Barclays Center.  

The loss completed an embarrassing four-game sweep in the first-round for a team that had been expected to compete for a championship and at the very least make the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals.  

In the recent days, Kevin Durant has been very active on his Twitter account, and on Wednesday he responded to a fan who told him to delete his Twitter account. 

Screenshot from Kevin Durant's Twitter account 

Screenshot from Kevin Durant's Twitter account 

Durant point blank told the fan on Twitter that he will not be deactivating his Twitter account. 

The superstar forward joined the Nets with Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, and the pair has failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure with the organization. 

Therefore, they will enter an offseason with a lot of questions about who their supporting cast should be, and if head coach Steve Nash should still be the man for the job. 

This is definitely not what anyone expected when they joined the Nets. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16965380_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To Fan Who Says To Delete His Twitter

By Ben Stinar19 seconds ago
USATSI_17988037_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Sent Out Several Tweets On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17699566_168388303_lowres
News

Will Andre Drummond Return To Brooklyn Next Season?

By Brett Siegel35 minutes ago
USATSI_18146561_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18118513_168388303_lowres
News

Early Look At What Bruce Brown's Pending Free Agency Looks Like

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Eliminated The Nets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18141588_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Lost Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago