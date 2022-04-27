Kevin Durant Responds To Fan Who Says To Delete His Twitter

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant says that he is not deleting his Twitter when prompted to do so by a fan. The Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday evening.

The loss completed an embarrassing four-game sweep in the first-round for a team that had been expected to compete for a championship and at the very least make the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals.

In the recent days, Kevin Durant has been very active on his Twitter account, and on Wednesday he responded to a fan who told him to delete his Twitter account.

Durant point blank told the fan on Twitter that he will not be deactivating his Twitter account.

The superstar forward joined the Nets with Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, and the pair has failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure with the organization.

Therefore, they will enter an offseason with a lot of questions about who their supporting cast should be, and if head coach Steve Nash should still be the man for the job.

This is definitely not what anyone expected when they joined the Nets.

