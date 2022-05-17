Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Of A Kanye West Screenshot
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that is going viral.
Durant posted a tweet that had no words in it, just a photo of an old Kanye West tweet from 2018 that said; "He running around like he pac".
As for the Nets, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Losing in the first-round is one thing, but they were swept and did not a win a single game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Durant and co-star Kyrie Irving are two of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, so the fans and media gave them a lot of criticism for their performance.
The Nets now enter an offseason with a lot of questions surrounding their coaching staff, and the future make up of the entire roster.
Durant has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Nets.
He won the NBA's MVP Award in 2014, and he won two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
